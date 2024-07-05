Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya’s Funny Reason For A Vacation Is A Must-Try Office Leave Excuse

Shraddha Arya is known for her role as Preeta in the popular series Kundali Bhagya. The actress makes waves with her on-screen performance, and fans are captivated by her appearance. Not only her acting skills but her social media presence is always on point. Shraddha always shares updates on her work, glimpses, vacation posts, and fashion photoshoot pictures on Instagram. Today, Shraddha Arya shared a video of herself while enjoying her pool day. Check out the video below!

Shraddha Arya’s Pool Video-

In a video from her recent vacation, Shraddha Arya showcases her fashionable stroll by the pool, giving her fans a glimpse of her vacation style. The white and blue leopard print strappy, V-neckline, sleeveless dress not only highlights her fashion flair but also showcases her confidence and comfort in embracing a poolside chic look. It also features a deep back knot-tied, midriff fit thigh-high cuts monokini, which also showcases her stunning toned physique.

Shraddha Arya’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Shraddha Arya opts for a side-partition brown, messy, soft, curly open tresses, which frames her face very well. The makeup choice added a hint of pink blushy cheek and matte lips, emphasizing her features and creating a striking contrast against the pristine white dress. Shraddha completes her ensemble with minimal makeup and elevates her poolside appearance to a new level. In the video, Shraddha showcases her facial beauty with a quirky expression and, with a funny excuse, says, “Cuz My Doctor Asked Me To Stay Hydrated!” In the video, Shraddha goes into the pool and showcases her stunning avatar by flipping her hair.

Her inventive and humorous approach to requesting leave inspires others to think creatively and communicate their need for a break in a fun and engaging manner.

Next time you’re looking for a way to request some much-needed time off, take a leaf out of Shraddha Arya’s book and try her funny, smile-inducing excuse for a vacation.

