Kundali Bhagya Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar Wishes Shraddha Arya For Birthday, Says ‘My Girl’

Today is the birthday of the popular, beautiful, and talented television actress Shraddha Arya. She is currently appearing in the famous show on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya. Several actors, including Adrija Roy, Paras Kalnawat, and others, are pouring birthday wishes. A special birthday wish comes from her good friend, on-screen husband, and ex-Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar. The actor penned a sweet birthday note with quirky photos.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Sweet Birthday Wish For Co-star Shraddha Arya

On Saturday, Dheeraj Dhoopar uploaded a couple of photos with Shraddha Arya, where the duo stole hearts with their chemistry. The photos show them wearing white glittery traditional attire. Shraddha’s floral accessories and haldi in the cheeks hint that these photos are throwbacks from Kundali Bhagya from the wedding festivities sequence. The duo showcased their quirkiness, flaunting their pout and the happiness on their faces. The fans miss this duo on-screen, but their off-screen bond often grabs eyeballs.

However, Dheeraj penned a sweet birthday note for Shraddha, who turned 37 years old in 2024. The actress was born on 17 August 1987. The post reads, “Happiest Birthday my girl! Wish for you to get bigger, better & stronger this year. Keep Shining.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar currently appears in Zee TV’s popular show Rab Se Hai Dua alongside Yesha Rughani, produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited.