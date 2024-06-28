Kundali Bhagya Fame Paras Kalnawat Gets Romantic In Rain With Co-star Adrija Roy, Watch Now

Monsoon is the season for love and romance. So, how come the beloved on-screen couple ‘PalVeer’ from Kundali Bhagya cease to take advantage of the beautiful atmosphere? The adorable on-screen couple Paras Kalnawat (Rajveer) and Adrija Roy (Palki) are serving ‘couple’ goals as they go romantic in the rain, dancing to the Zara Zara song. Let’s take a look below.

On Friday, June 28, Paras Kalnawat shares a romantic video on his Instagram handle showcasing his romantic dance with his on-screen girlfriend Adrija Roy. The duo dances romantically like a couple in the rain near a bench. Wearing a casual black outfit, the actor looked cool, while the actress looked beautiful in a simple anarkali. With big smiles on their faces, the couple made fans go in awe.

The video starts with Paras pulling Adrija towards her. She takes a round and falls on Paras’s chest, creating a heart-melting moment. Later, the actor picks up Adrija and takes a round, embracing the rain. With the visuals and Paras’s caption, it seems this scene is from the show’s set. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Yeh Baarish, Tum aur Ek cup chai! #PalVeer.”

Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy play the lead roles alongside Baseer Ali in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms. Earlier, Sana Sayyed played Palki; however, she left the show due to pregnancy.