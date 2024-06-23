Kundali Bhagya Fame Paras Kalnawat Poses Candidly With On-Screen Love Adrjia Roy In Latest Instagram Post

Paras Kalnawat and Adrjia Roy are both well-known actors in the television industry. They both are known for their roles in the hit TV series Kundali Bhagya. Aside from that, their social media presence is always on point. Recently, Paras shared a picture series of himself with his on-screen love, Palki, aka Adrjia Roy, and showcased their unique bond, leaving fans spellbound. Take a look at the photos below!

Paras Kalnawat And Adrjia Roy’s Candid Moments-

Taking to an Instagram post, Paras Kalnawat shares stunning pictures of himself as he opts for an all-black casual look. The outfit features a round black neckline, half-sleeves with a cartoon printed T-shirt, and pairs with black pants. He finishes off his look with a messy hairstyle and a white wristwatch.

On the other hand, Palki, aka Adrjia Roy, twins with Paras and opts for a plain black round neckline, full-sleeved T-shirt tucked in neon green high-waist pants. Adrjia styles her look with a middle-part straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with a highlighted face with peach lips, and accessories with black sunglasses. In the photos, Paras and Adrjia show their cute bond in the candid moments, which are filled with smiles and quirky moments.

Paras posted pictures and wrote, “Can’t get over Adrjia Roy #PalVeer” with a green heart.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.