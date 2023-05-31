ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya is a constant attraction in the news headlines. In the latest Instagram story, the diva revisited old memories as she shared an old picture with her friend. Let's check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 May,2023 00:35:25
The lovely Shraddha Arya is a constant attraction of the media. She has worked in many shows that became a hit. Her appearance as Preeta in the current show Kundali Bhagya once again made her a household name. Besides her amazing acting skills on screen, she enjoys sharing daily updates with her fans. She shared the old picture with her friend in her latest Instagram story.

Shraddha Arya’s Old Memory

In the latest Instagram, the actress reshared a story from her friend with the account name @myversionoffood. Although, in the picture, Shraddha posed with her friends, the photo is so old that the actress cannot be recognized easily. However, she looked young and beautiful in her teenage days. Her friend in the story wrote, “Look what I found @sarya12 My oldest and goldest!” While Shraddha Arya dropped a red heart.

Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Revisits Old Memory! 811226

The stunning diva always amazes her fans with her charismatic looks. However, watching the diva in her unseen avatars is always worth it.

Shraddha Arya has worked in many shows like Kasam, Tumhari Paakhi, Bhagya Lakshmi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dreamgirl- Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Kundali Bhagya, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and many others. In addition, her performance has always been praised in different shows. Also, her appearance on the red carpet is awaited.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

