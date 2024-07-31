Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Channels Inner Preeta As She Stuns In A Designer Saree With V-neck Blouse

Shraddha Arya, known for her Iconic role as Preeta in the hit TV show “Kundali Bhagya,” recently turned heads with a stunning appearance that beautifully channels her on-screen character. Embracing the elegance and charm of Preeta, Shraddha dazzles in a gorgeous ethnic outfit for an Instagram photoshoot, showcasing a perfect blend of traditional grace and modern fashion.

Shraddha Arya’s Gorgeous Look In Saree-

Taking to her Instagram post, Shraddha Arya stays in a beautiful, stunning ethnic fit. The outfit features a saree in sheer, rich royal blue fabric that adds a touch of sophistication. Its pink and yellow floral embellishments with border and studded work highlighted the saree’s intricate craftsmanship. The blouse featured a deep V-neckline with designer half-sleeves that added a contemporary edge to her traditional fit.

Shraddha Arya’s Jewelry And Makeup-

Shraddha Arya’s jewelry included statement pink and silver earrings and a matching delicate choker, which added glamour while maintaining her outfit’s understated elegance. Shraddha’s makeup looks flawless, with a natural pink blush on the cheeks and matte creamy lips. Shraddha styles her in side-partition soft waves and open tresses, perfectly complementing her dazzling look.

Shraddha Arya’s look is a true reflection of her beloved character Preeta. The ethnic fit combination and her elegant styling showcase the grace and sophistication that Preeta embodies on-screen. Kundali Bhagya fans are thrilled to see Shraddha channeling her character’s charm through her real-life fashion choices.

By sharing these photos, Shraddha Arya wrote, “How I look forward to be Preeta each day every day is baffling even for me… I guess it’s the Love this character gets that keeps me going. I Thank My Audience as much as I Thank my Creators.”

