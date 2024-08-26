Television | Celebrities

TV actor Paras Kalnawat is known for his appearance in Kundali Bhagya. His new photos showcase his stunning figure in a see-through black shirt.

The charming Paras Kalnawat is a well-known actor in the Hindi television world. He rose to prominence through his character Sameer in Anupamaa and currently appears in the show Kundali Bhagya as Rajveer Luthra. The actor is loved by many for his striking looks and athletic build, and his charismatic presence on screen makes girls fall in love with him. Kalnawat’s effortless charm and talent continue to make him a rising star in the Indian television industry. The actor knows how to keep his audience engaged and often shares glimpses from the shoot or his new photoshoot. And today, his see-through shirtless looks are stabbing hearts. Let’s take a look below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Paras shared a series of photos in a black see-through shirt and asked his fans, “Do you believe in fairytales?” Well, the answer is definitely yes! There is hardly anyone who disagrees when the prince is in front. The actor looks handsome, wearing a dotted, see-through black shirt with a loose bottom. His spike hairstyle, structured mustache, and beard make him look oh-so-breathtaking. However, his beautiful smile is stabbing hearts.

Throughout the photos, Paras delighted his fans by posing in striking moments that showcased his clean-shaven chest and abs. Whether smiling or displaying his fierce look, the actor raises the temperature with his style.

Reacting to Paras’s new photos, a user wrote, “It’s hard to doubt fairy tales when a prince is in the picture. The second wrote, “Yeaaah just because of you (iykyk).”