Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi: Heart, Laugh and more

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi who played the leads in the Sony TV show Barsatein – Pyaar Ka Mausam, have been enjoying a whale of a time together. They are rumoured to be dating by media scribes and articles. However, there has not been any confirmation on the same till now. However, it is not to be denied that the two of them look for private outings and enjoy spending time together. They were seen vacaying recently. And now, we have a video where we can see Kushal Tandon shooting on camera Shivangi Joshi in her best funny moments. In the post that he put up along with the picture, Kushal wrote Shivangi’s name and added heart symbols too. Well, can we take this as a picturesque acceptance of something brewing between them?

Only time will tell if that is true. As of now, we can only talk about the amazing bond of friendship that they both share. Shivangi is seen at her funny best in this video, as she is seen running like a spirited child. Kushal who has shot the video, can be heard too, as he converses with Shivangi.

Of all things, we are sure that the hearts put up by Kushal along with Shivangi’s name will catch the attention and eyes of one and all.

