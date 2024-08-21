Laughter Chefs Update: Aly Goni Reveals The Reason For His Absence In The Show, Shares About A Personal Loss

Popular actor Aly Goni who is enjoying his stint in the Colors’ culinary reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, will not be seen in the show for a brief hiatus. The episodes that are on air do not have Aly in them. And the fans of Aly are already missing him. He has been getting a lot of messages and inquiries on why he is not seen in the episodes. Aly came forward to notify his fans that he would soon be back and had to go home for a personal emergency. As we know, Aly’s big shoes were filled by Faisu in the recent episodes.

Aly took to social media and addressed his fans about his sudden disappearance from the show. He told them that he was perfectly fine and asked them not to worry about himself. He told them the reason for his moving out. He talked about a personal emergency that forced him to go to his hometown, Jammu. Aly was also seen sharing a condolence note for his relative’s passing. Aly was also seen sharing the portrait of the relative who passed away in his hometown.

You can check the post and pictures here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Aly assured his fans that he would be back on the show Laughter Chefs next week.

Well, we are sorry for the loss of family, Aly!! Your fans are eagerly waiting to see you back on the show.