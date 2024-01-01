Let us begin 2024 by leaving negativity behind: Delnaaz Irani

Actress Delnaaz Irani is happy that she accomplished a lot of personal and professional goals in the year 2023. It was an eventful year, which kept Delnaaz busy.

Says Delnaaz at length about the memories made, “I did a lot of travel in 2023. The best memory was all of us gathering together as a family to celebrate my mother’s 80th birthday in London. My brothers and their families were there. We made amazing memories together. Mom was the happiest and that was a big achievement for all of us.”

“Archies happened in 2023, and I did two very good web projects too. A lot of happy things happened in 2023. Percy and I travelled a lot and explored a lot of new places. No regrets, all happy memories of the year gone by,” explains Delnaaz.

As for her expectations from 2024, the actress says, “I long to be busy all the time work-wise. So looking forward to more work in 2024. I am a workaholic, so always want to be busy.”

“I got a lot of time to introspect in 2023. As you grow older, you don’t need any drama in life. You want to live a peaceful life. I have always been spiritual. I did things that I never imagined to be doing. I have done things out of the box in 2023. I feel I am more calmer as a person. I am in good control of my emotions now. I expect 2024 to be filled with a lot of good work. I am a very TV person. I have explored the OTT platform too. I want to explore new avenues as a performer. Having said that, I would always want to explore more on TV. I look forward to more mature roles,” she adds on.

“I will be welcoming the New Year with family and friends. As usual, we will have a house party, with people who are very close to us. Have a great and safe life, I only wish good health, peace and prosperity for all around me. Life is too short, there is a lot of hatred when it comes to social media. We should stop hurting each other, that should be the motto in life. Success does not only mean career success. Have success as a person. So let us begin 2024 with a huge smile and stop being negative,” advises Delnaaz.

Wishing all a Happy New Year!!