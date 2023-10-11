Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai

Whether it is a festive occasion, red carpet moment, or having to slay the party look, TV actresses often love to style themselves in ethnic drapes from sarees to sharara. Here, learn how the divas look sensuous with the blouse back designs inspired by Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma, and Rashami Desai.

Shraddha Arya’s Simple Blouse Back Design

Kumkum Bhagya actress looks beautiful in the white printed cotton saree, which she pairs with the blue three-fourth sleeves blouse. The round blouse’s back design gives her a sense of sensuality in the ethnicity. Her minimal makeup and beautiful smile complete her look.

Aditi Sharma’s Cut-out Blouse Back Design

Katha actress Aditi gives her sunshine yellow lehenga look a glamorous touch with the sultry blouse back design. The unique cut-out on her back with the net details looks stunning. She adds that contemporary look to her desi style. The gold accessories, makeup, and hairstyle round her appearance.

Rashami Desai’s V-neck Blouse Back Design

The stunning Rashami gives her contemporary saree look a sense of sensuality with the low v-neck blouse back design. With the matching blouse, earrings, and makeup, she looks jaw-dropping.

