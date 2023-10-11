Television | Celebrities

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai

The TV beauties Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma, and Rashami Desai show how to be the sensual queen in the ethnic drape with the sultry blouse back designs. Check out the photos.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 04:15:12
Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860265

Whether it is a festive occasion, red carpet moment, or having to slay the party look, TV actresses often love to style themselves in ethnic drapes from sarees to sharara. Here, learn how the divas look sensuous with the blouse back designs inspired by Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma, and Rashami Desai.

Shraddha Arya’s Simple Blouse Back Design

Kumkum Bhagya actress looks beautiful in the white printed cotton saree, which she pairs with the blue three-fourth sleeves blouse. The round blouse’s back design gives her a sense of sensuality in the ethnicity. Her minimal makeup and beautiful smile complete her look.

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860271

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860274

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860276

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860277

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860278

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860279

Aditi Sharma’s Cut-out Blouse Back Design

Katha actress Aditi gives her sunshine yellow lehenga look a glamorous touch with the sultry blouse back design. The unique cut-out on her back with the net details looks stunning. She adds that contemporary look to her desi style. The gold accessories, makeup, and hairstyle round her appearance.

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860266

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860267

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860268

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860269

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860270

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860273

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860275

Rashami Desai’s V-neck Blouse Back Design

The stunning Rashami gives her contemporary saree look a sense of sensuality with the low v-neck blouse back design. With the matching blouse, earrings, and makeup, she looks jaw-dropping.

Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860272

Whose sensuous style did you like? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya 859358
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859097
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos]
Wedding Lehenga Tips: Ayesha Singh, Shraddha Arya And Shehnaaz Gill 858685
Wedding Lehenga Tips: Ayesha Singh, Shraddha Arya And Shehnaaz Gill
Pair Your Look With Choker Necklaces: Niti Taylor, Shivangi Joshi And Aditi Sharma 858654
Pair Your Look With Choker Necklaces: Niti Taylor, Shivangi Joshi And Aditi Sharma
Get The Kurta Swag Like Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, And Shweta Tiwari 858291
Get The Kurta Swag Like Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, And Shweta Tiwari
Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857868
Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design

Latest Stories

Alaya F's This Fitness Routine Will Help You Tone Your Body, Watch 860327
Alaya F’s This Fitness Routine Will Help You Tone Your Body, Watch
Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860235
Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly
Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860304
Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia
Anushka Sen's Pink Chikankari Sharara Set Is A Perfect Ensemble For Navratri Night, See Photos 860318
Anushka Sen’s Pink Chikankari Sharara Set Is A Perfect Ensemble For Navratri Night, See Photos
Monokini- Pantsuit: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Bhumi Pednekar & Sanjana Sanghi Look Hot In Contemporary Fashion 860316
Monokini- Pantsuit: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Bhumi Pednekar & Sanjana Sanghi Look Hot In Contemporary Fashion
Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees 860254
Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees
Read Latest News