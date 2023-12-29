Love Birds: Shraddha Arya builds ‘sand castle’ with husband Rahul Nagal

Television sensation Shraddha Arya and her spouse, Rahul Nagal, have once again stolen the spotlight by displaying enviable companionship during their recent beach excursion. The actress took to social media to share a delightful series of intimate and romantic moments, providing a glimpse into the couple’s cherished time together.

Notably, the pair was engrossed in various activities, including the playful construction of sand castles and savoring the scenic allure of the sea. This picturesque “photodump” serves as a visual testament to the genuine and heartwarming connection shared between Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal, further enhancing the allure of their relationship.

The couple had earlier celebrated Christmas with joy and love, surrounded by their family members.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal’s relationship

Shraddha Arya, known for keeping her relationship under wraps, revealed in an interview that their decision to get married happened unexpectedly. She explained that the secrecy was intentional, as she wanted their relationship to be strong and enduring before going public.

In the interview, Shraddha disclosed that she met Rahul through a mutual friend. Their long-distance relationship played a crucial role in helping them understand the depth of their feelings for each other. It was during this period that they decided to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot, as mentioned in Bollywood Shadis.

Soon after Shraddha shared the photodump on her Instagram handle, fans couldn’t help but go all awe of the two. Pouring love and compliments in the comments, one wrote, “Mashallah kitni pyare lag rahe ho aap dono”, another wrote, “Glorioussness @sarya12 Mam”