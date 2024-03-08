Maha Shivratri serves as a moment to liberate ourselves from limiting beliefs and embrace positivity: Keerti Nagpure

Keerti Nagpure, who plays the role of Tulsi in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is excited as she gets an opportunity this year too, to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. She is an extremely religious person, believing in giving concentrated hours to meditation and self-healing. She follows a regimented schedule every year for Maha Shivratri, and she talks about the same.

Her unique thoughts on the vision she holds of Lord Shiv is exemplary, and she explains her faith in detail. “The personification of calmness and persistence, Lord Shiva, is an inspiration. Recognised as the ‘Great Yogi,’ he dedicated countless hours to meditation for the well-being of all existence.”

“Maha Shivratri, a deeply revered and blessed festival observed nationwide, offers an opportunity to honour Lord Shiva and contemplate the removal of any obstacles hindering our success and spiritual growth. It serves as a moment to liberate ourselves from limiting beliefs and embrace positivity.”

On her plans for the day, she avers, “On the day of Maha Shivratri, I spend the day with my family by visiting the temple and cooking everyone’s favorite dishes. I convey my heartfelt wishes to all, praying that Lord Shiva bestows his divine blessings upon us, guiding us towards our goals with truth, purity, and spirituality. Om Namah Shivaay.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Maha Shivratri!