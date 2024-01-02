Make Every Moment ‘Wow’ Like Shraddha Arya, Hina Khan & Shivangi Joshi In White Saree

The charm of a six-yard saree never fails to capture attention, no matter what the occasion is. This charm increases with the white color, which allows you to embrace the elegance of a saree in a heavenly appearance. Showcasing an exquisite example of divine-ness, Shraddha Arya, Hina Khan, and Shivangi Joshi embrace their look in white sarees.

Shraddha Arya

The Kundali Bhagya actress will help you be the center of attraction with her divine-ness in the white. The netted embroidered white saree paired with a slip-round neck blouse looks stunning. She adorns her look with an exquisite white diamond choker and earrings with complementing makeup, creating a wow fashion moment.

Hina Khan

The fashionista of the town spreads her six yards of elegance in a see-through white saree with intricate border work and minimal details. She pairs her look with a neckline embellished blouse. With the statement diamond stud earrings, Hina elevates her divine look in the white, making us utter wow.

Shivangi Joshi

Be the heartthrob in the divine look like Shivangi Joshi in the white saree like Shivangi. The sheer saree embellished with intricate sequins work looks attractive. She pairs this beautiful saree with the matching sensuous halter neck blouse. With the oxidized jhumkas and alluring makeup, Shivangi creates a wow moment.

