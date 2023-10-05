Television | Celebrities

Make Your Day Colorful Like Surbhi Chandna, Monalisa, And Ayesha Singh In Pop Dresses

The stunning Television actresses Surbhi Chandna, Monalisa, and Ayesha Singh teach you to make your day colorful in pop dresses. Check out the latest photos below.

  • Highlights
  • Surbhi Chandna blooms in an orange flowy dress.
  • Monalisa looks gorgeous in a blue maxi dress.
  • Ayesha Singh radiates charm in a floral bodycon dress.

The Television divas never fail when it comes to fashion, whether on-screen or off-screen. They are known to captivate fans through their stunning wardrobe collection. This time, the beauties Surbhi Chandna, Monalisa, and Ayesha Singh show their colorful side in beautiful dresses.

Surbhi Chandna In Orange Dress

The stunning Surbhi blooms like a flower in the greenery of nature. This orange One-shoulder flowy dress with pleated details looks captivating. Her minimalistic makeup, bracelet in her hand, and flip-flops complete her comfy and colorful vibe.

Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Blue

The Najar Actress Monalisa goes gorgeous in her comfortable style. This blue sleeveless maxi dress looks stunning in the bright daylight as she poses near the grasses. The rosy makeup and dark lips add an extra dose of sophistication. Isn’t it a perfect start to the day?

Ayesha Singh In Floral Dress

The multi-color floral dress is the go-to option, just like Ayesha Singh. She opts for an off-shoulder bralette bodice followed by a ruffle bodycon skirt. She elevates her enchanting appearance with a flower clip on her hair. And that beautiful smile is just wow.

What is your reaction to this? Please let us know in the comments box below.

