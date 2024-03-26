Television | Celebrities

Actor Sshubham Dipta who plays the role of the lead, Kartik in Colors' Mangal Lakshmi, gets into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com. Read to know what he has to say about the role and show.

Young actor Sshubham Dipta has bagged his career’s first big show, as he plays the lead role of Kartik in Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi. He is the suave, handsome young boy who has come into the life of Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad).

We at IWMBuzz.com get into an exclusive talk with Sshubham Dipta on the role, his expectations and much more.

How are you enjoying your stint in Mangal Lakshmi?

It’s an amazing journey, and is going good. I am thankful for this opportunity got to be part of the cast of Mangal Lakshmi.

Tell us about your character Kartik?

Kartik is a very positive guy. He is a flawless person and family-oriented even when he is a star. He is down-to-earth and can do anything for his family.

How important is this role and show for you?

Every role is important for an actor. This show has given me National recognition. Colors is a popular channel and to be part of the cast of Mangal Lakshmi is an honour.

What are your expectations from the show?

I expect that the show Mangal Lakshmi gets loved by one and all. It is a very likeable show with relatable moments. I am learning on the set every day, and this is a big opportunity for me. I expect to give my hundred per cent.

How similar or different are you when it comes to your character?

I cannot compare myself to Kartik. Kartik is the perfect man, but I am not. I take care of people, and I think of others’ happiness just like Kartik. So apart from these qualities, I think Kartik is very different.

What have your important learnings been after your exposure to the industry?

When I was not in the industry, I believed that this industry was all about the glamour world. But after I came into the industry, I have got to understand that a lot of hard work goes into every role that an actor does. An actor has a very disciplined lifestyle, having to give a lot of time and effort to his work. Apart from work, the person also needs to have an active lifestyle and maintain the body and mind well.

How is it to work with actors like Naman Shaw, and Deepika Singh?

Both of the actors are supremely talented. I try to give my best when I am performing with them. A real actor thinks about how one can better any particular scene. Just like Naman bhai and Deepikaji, I try my best to do well in the scenes. I have learnt a lot about modulations and body language from them.

How do you plan to work out your chemistry with Sanika?

Outside of the show, we are getting into a good friendly bond. In the show, our bond will start with awkwardness and later, grow with time. Similarly, in real life too, we are getting to know each other better. She is very talented. She is like ‘ Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka’ in the show.

What kind of roles attract you?

I have played the lead roles in my shows till now. I played a bit of the grey shade in my earlier show, where I got a lot to do with voice modulations and body language. I loved the fact that this role challenged me a lot.

What do you think is the USP of this show?

Mangal Lakshmi is for audiences of every age group. This show holds scope for a variety of age groups as the bonds with all characters are important. This show has multiple leads, and this is the USP of the show, which will attract every age group.

What has been the response to your role and show?

I have been getting a good response and positive vibes from fans, well-wishers and from the set. The Captain of the Ship, the Director is happy with my work. I look forward to taking my work ahead in this show.