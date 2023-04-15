Ashi Singh has been the fashion stunner, lately. The actress is an avid social media user. She often keeps her fans awestruck with her regular fashion deck ups. Owing to that, the actress has now startled her fans on Instagram with her latest fashion reel video on social media. The diva stole it all as she experiments with her sunshine hued staple outfit. Looking fierce and grand in the video, the actress gave off nothing but goals.

Scroll down beneath to check on her look-

Ashi Singh steals it in stylish sunshine hued dress

In the video, we can see Ashi Singh wearing a stylish candy orange long maxi dress. She topped it on her black corseted bralette. She clubbed the look with her long tresses, with tongs at the bottom. For makeup, she rounded the look with dewy soft eye makeup, nude pink lips and minimal accessories. The fashion deck got her fans all stunned.

Sharing the video, Ashi Singh wrote, “Whoa, did you just see that? From black and white to orange delight, all with a single beat drop!”

Here take a look-

About Meet

Meet is a popular television show. The show is streamed on Zee5. Ashi Singh who earlier featured in shows like Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, plays the title lead in the show Meet. The show is one of the most loved shows amongst the netizens. With the engaging plot and sequence, the show undoubtedly made it top on the TRP charts.