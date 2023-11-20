Mehul Vyas on playing a double role in Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

Embracing a double role is like stepping onto a thrilling roller coaster as an actor. Mehul Vyas plays the double role of Moksh and Kiran in Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, produced by Guruodev Bhalla. Happy juggling two characters, the actor is learning a lot. While it is not an easy thing to pull off, Mehul is doing quite well

“Embracing a double role is like stepping onto a thrilling roller coaster as an actor. It’s a journey filled with excitement and challenge. Playing both Moksh and Kiran allows me to explore the vast landscape of human emotions – from the radiant positivity of Moksh to the darker depths embodied by Kiran. It’s a dream role, a chance to showcase the full spectrum of my acting abilities. I relish the opportunity to engage with the characters on a profound level, unravelling their complexities and bringing them to life in a way that captivates the audience,” he says.

Playing a double role with characters like Moksh and Kiran, both of whom reside in the realm of negativity, presents a captivating challenge, shares the actor.

Defining them further, he adds, “Moksh, though negative, navigates the grey area with a sense of decency, adding complexity to his character. It’s a unique opportunity to explore the shades within the negative spectrum and delve into the intricacies of human behaviour. The prospect of portraying two characters with distinct yet intertwined negative traits allows me to unravel the layers of their personalities, creating a narrative that keeps the audience engaged and intrigued. As an actor, the chance to embody the nuances of Moksh and Kiran, delving into the subtle distinctions between them, is a compelling journey that promises to be both artistically satisfying and thought-provoking.”

Double roles on screen are not a new phenomenon. There have been many films and shows that have the concept and have done exceptionally well. And much like many of us, Mehul too has his favourites among them.

“Amitabh Bachchan has always been a towering figure in the realm of double roles. His performances in films like “Don” has been a tremendous source of inspiration for me. The way he seamlessly transitions between characters is a masterclass in itself. Additionally, actors like Kamal Haasan in “Apoorva Sagodharargal” and Shah Rukh Khan in “Don” have also left a lasting impression on me. These performances not only showcase exceptional acting skills but also highlight the intricacies of portraying characters with diverse personalities. As I take on this double role in my latest project, I carry the influence of these cinematic legends, aiming to create a memorable and impactful portrayal of Moksh and Kiran,” he signs off.

Best of luck, Mehul!!