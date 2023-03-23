The popular television actors Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundrra are currently dropping in fashion goals with their classy preppy sunglasses. Keeping their styles on point, the stars took to their Instagram handles to share some moments of fashion grandeur, the Yeh Rishta stars proved to be the ultimate bosses to get the ‘sunglass’ factor right.

Karan Kundrra and Mohsin Khan, both the stars have been parts of the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Mohsin Khan has been there for a long time, portraying as Kartik Goenka, Karan Kundrra entered the show much later amid the “Sirat” stint.

Coming back to their style quotient in sunglasses, the actors shared some grand pictures on their Instagram handles, giving us goals with their fashion decks.

Mohsin Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a set of candid moments. The actor could be spotted all smiling in the pictures. He wore a stylish white t-shirt. He teamed it with messy hairdo and black shades. The actor can be seen all smiling as he posed for the pictures. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Jus Trading Happy Glances wid d World”

Here take a look-

Karan Kundrra on the other hand took to his Instagram handle to drop in his funky fashion updo. The actor can be seen wearing a stylish designer jacket. He topped it on his casual black t-shirt. He teamed it up with black pants. The actor completed the look with a pair of black shoes. The actor rounded it off with yellow framed black shades and kept his hair gelled back.

Check out-