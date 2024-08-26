Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya's pregnancy news was lingering everywhere, and now she enjoyed a lunch date with her girl gang. Check out the photos below.

Shraddha Arya has been making headlines lately for pregnancy rumors as she returned to shoot after shooting from home for the past couple of months due to her injury. And now ex-Kundali Bhagya actress Supriya Shukla has confirmed the pregnancy news, delighting Shraddha’s fans. The actress has been entertaining the audience with her presence in the show for the past seven years. However, today, mother-to-be Shraddha dropped glimpses of her lunch date with the girl gang.

On Sunday, Shraddha shared a series of stories and insights from her lunch date with her girl gang. The special lunch date was planned to celebrate the birthday of one of Shraddha’s close friends. For the special lunch date with her girl gang, mother-to-be Shraddha wore a baby pink square neckline gown, showcasing her aesthetic style. She also opted for a white blazer that rocked her appearance. Her open hairstyle, golden hoop earrings, and chain added a statement touch. With her pinkish makeup, the actress’s pregnancy glow can be seen clearly on her face, and we can’t wait to see the new member of the family.

For the lunch date, Shraddha’s soulmate and her sister Divya Arya also joined her. The sisters were twinning in baby pink Western dresses, highlighting their deep bond with each other. Shraddha, with her photos, shared a glimpse of the beautiful restaurant where the girl gang united. From taking selfies to posing together, the lunch date looked all fun. On the menu were Chinese dishes, including fried rice, gravy, noodles, and more.