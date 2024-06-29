Monsoon is a time to pause and connect with Nature: Karan Vohra

It’s the fascinating ambience of the monsoon rains that brings renewed vigour and positivity into the air!! We will surely have our best memories of the monsoons, as it is the time to lay back and relax!! It is the time to cherish enjoyable childhood memories that this rainy season brings along!! And today, we have actor Karan Vohra, who essays the role of Aryaman in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere, relishing the monsoon season with his recollection of memories.

Says Karan, “Monsoon is one of my favourite seasons and I love the rainy season since my childhood days. From sitting cosy at home to enjoying ‘Bhajiyas’, watching rain is something that reminds me of my good and happy childhood days.”

“I remember the sheer joy of splashing through puddles, the feel of cold raindrops, and the sound of thunder that used to both thrill and scare me. My colony friends and I used to play together and race homemade paper boats in the flowing streams of water. Even the simplest pleasures, like curling up with a book or listening to the rain patter on the roof while sipping hot chocolate milk, felt magical,” Karan adds reminiscing his childhood memories of the rainy days.

So what does Karan feel about the monsoon now? “Now that I have grown up, I have started to believe that monsoon is a time to pause, to listen to the rhythm of the rain, and to feel a deep connection with nature.”

Well said, Karan!!