Mouni Roy And Anita Hassanandani Are Beauty In Black See-through Dress, Watch

When it comes to grabbing attention with fashion and picturesque figures, the television divas Mouni Roy and Anita Hassanandani never fail to impress their fans, whether in ethnic looks or Western styles. Yet again, with their black dress glam, the beauties show their sizzling look. Let’s watch the video below.

Mouni Roy’s See-through Mini Dress

While posing for a photoshoot amidst the beauty and wildness of nature in greenery, Mouni Roy looks super hot. The actress opts for a black see-through dress. The strappy sleeves accentuate her sultry shoulders, while the deep neck defines her beautiful collar bones. She completes her glam with thigh-high boots and a big hat in her hand. She poses in the video on the wood, there on the floor, like a boss. Her sultry looks and figure are just making us sweat.

Anita Hassanandani’s See-through Gown

On the other hand, Anita Hassanandani poses for a sizzling photoshoot in her sheer look. The actress dons a black bralette and mini skirt underneath the sheer long gown. Her puffy sleeves give her a sense of style. She adorns her stunning appearance with gold earrings and an open hairstyle. While the tangerine heels some pop tadka. Throughout the video, she flips her hair, making hearts flutter with her look.

