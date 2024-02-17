Munawar Faruqui-Hina Khan’s Musical Journey Begins With ‘Halki Halki Si,’ Pose Hand-in-hand In 1st Poster

A couple of days ago, Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan’s photos from a shoot in Kolkata were going viral on the internet, creating buzz for their collaboration. And now the BB17 winner has revealed the 1st poster of his upcoming music video with charismatic Hina. This duo will be seen on screen romancing together.

On 17th February, Munawar took to his Instagram handle and dropped the first poster of the upcoming song, ‘ Halki Halki Si.’ The comedian also revealed the teaser release date on 20th February 2024 at 11 in the morning on YouTube channel @Playdmfofficial.

Sharing this poster, he captioned, “Embrace the gentle whispers of affection with the Halki Halki Si. Teaser out on 20th February at 11 a.m. Exclusively on @Playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.”

Talking about the poster, the image features Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan holding hand-in-hand as they look for something in the sky. The duo looked beautiful together, dressed in casuals, and their outfit related to Bengali style. The Howrah bridge in the backdrop is setting the vibe. We can guess the chemistry between Hina and Munawar with the poster itself.

This beautiful saga is sung by Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt. It is composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. This will be the first-ever collaboration of Hina Khan with Munawar and the first project of the BB17 winner after the grand victory.

