My love for music is undeniable: Seerat Kapoor of Rabb Se Hai Dua on World Music Day

Music has time and again been the soothing remedy that is needed to balance life, work and the pressures that one goes through in day-to-day life. Today, 21 June, being the World Music Day, it is that time of the year again when we talk about the importance of music in a happy life. We at IWMBuzz.com have actress Seerat Kapoor who plays the role of Mannat in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua talking about how important music is to her.

Says Seerat, “Listening to music is my favourite thing to do, even when I am doing something, or doing nothing at all. Whenever I feel too tired or just want to take a break, I switch to my playlist, each song in there has a story behind it. I have different sets of playlists for every single mood of mine, and I feel that they are my prized possessions.”

She talks about the routine of music she enjoys, “The first song I hear in the morning often defines how my day will turn out, and it is often full of energy. My favourite genre of music has always been Bollywood and Taylor Swift, as she is a genre in herself. My love for music is undeniable. In one way or another, I always find music in everything. No matter what kind of challenge I face, music is always there to keep me company.”