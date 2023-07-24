My parents are my go-to people: Neeharika Roy

Actress Neeharika Roy who plays the protagonist Radha in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, the show produced by LSD Films, is happy to be talking on the occasion of Parents’ Day. 23 July is celebrated as Parents Day, and Neeharika speaks about how her parents have played an important role in her life, career and growth. She is a prolific actress and has the viewers glued to her performance and the storyline of her show.

Says Neeharika, “Parents play the most important role in our lives. It is because of them that we are who we are and what we are in our lives. I don’t think I would’ve reached this stage of life if it wasn’t for my parents. They are the main heroes of our life and I don’t think I can survive a day without them.”

“Even today when I’m stuck at something in life I would call them and seek advice on the right thing to do. They have taught me to listen to my heart and to date, I follow that. They are my go-to people for everything and anything. Today on this special occasion, I would like to express all my love and thank them for making me the person I am today,” adds Neeharika.

Here’s wishing all the readers of IWMBuzz.com a Happy Parents’ Day. Did you all have a fabulous outing with your parents on Parents’ Day? What gift did you give them?