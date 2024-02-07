My respect for female actors has grown: Mishkat Verma after donning a female avatar in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

In the latest episodes of Sony TV’s popular show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, viewers witnessed a groundbreaking storyline that challenged societal norms and celebrated the importance of respect in relationships. At Kavya and Adhiraj’s wedding reception, a disturbing incident orchestrated by Adhiraj’s brother, Omi, unfolds, targeting Kavya’s father, Rajiv.

Rajiv is intoxicated and subjected to public humiliation as he is dressed as a woman and coerced into dancing on stage. However, Adhiraj refuses to stand idly by. In a remarkable display of solidarity, he joins Rajiv on the dance floor, donning female clothing to send a powerful message about respect and empathy in relationships. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Mishkat Verma, who plays the role of Adhiraj spoke about the storyline and revealed the challenges of donning a female avatar.

What kind of reactions or feedback have you received from the audience regarding this powerful and unconventional storyline?

The reactions and feedback have been unbelievable. A lot of people in my circle whom I know socially and my extended family aren’t ardent watchers of TV; they have been watching Kavya. They are only saying positive things. It makes me happy and surprises me as they aren’t the TV watching audiences, and them watching it is a huge thing, and I am feeling good about it

Can you share your perspective on the message the character Adhiraj sends about respect in relationships being a two-way street through his actions?

There are very few people like Adhiraj in society. I believe there should be more guys like Adhiraj. Even for me personally, I believe I should have respect towards my partner and vice versa. So there are a lot of similarities in me and the character I play. Respect is most important in any relationship for me.

How did you approach the dance sequences in the female avatar, and what challenges did you face during the process?

I performed the song ‘Chikni Chameli’ in a female avatar. When I learned about the dance and the underlying message, I felt a mix of excitement and nervousness. Initially, I was very shy, but then I let go and thoroughly enjoyed it. I just felt that this is a great opportunity for me to do it on Indian television, which happens very rarely.

What were the difficulties that you faced while donning a female avatar?

The makeup was tedious and time-consuming. Our female actors on TV do it every day; my admiration goes out to them. I had to wear the costume; I was feeling very shy. The costume was very uncomfortable. It was difficult to dance in the long lehenga. The jewellery was also poking me throughout. I don’t know how these female actors do it. My respect for female actors has grown. It was challenging, but I enjoyed those challenges.

What do you hope viewers take away from the act and the message conveyed through this storyline?

Through this storyline, I hope viewers recognize the importance of respecting individuals regardless of gender. Artists, whether male or female, deserve admiration for their talent and dedication to their craft. I also hope that Adhiraj’s actions inspire more individuals to stand up against injustice and uphold the values of empathy and respect.