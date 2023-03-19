Nakuul Mehta and Neil Bhatt took to their Instagram handles to share some glimpses from their weekend diaries and it looks they are keeping it all sorted. While the former is chilling by the swimming pool, the latter took the moment to give it off to some crazy dance night. Check out below to know what the two actors are up to.

Nakuul Mehta can be seen by the pool, looking dope in his clean shaved look. The actor went shirtless and got his towel around his neck. Sharing the candid selfie by the pool, Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Vitamin D liya” as he basks under the sun.

Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. The actor recently decided to quit show. Talking about it, he wrote on his Instagram handle, asserting, “Dear Ram Kapoor from Bandra,

There are some roles you play and then there are roles which play themselves and you are just a vessel which has been entrusted with this responsibility and all you really do is show up with all your heart & being, every single day.

RK, you were that guy for me. For someone who had just experienced fatherhood right before he met you, I recall experiencing a tectonic shift in the person I was and that translated into the life I brought to you every single day. Never before have I felt lighter, calmer, as still & vulnerable yet agile and nimble as I have ‘being you’. You allowed me to love more freely, deeply & be okay with my imperfections. You let me breathe life into a beautiful bumbling fragile emotional mess of a human which was far from your gelled hair prototype television hero.

It’s safe to assume this could have only been conceived by some wonderful women. To me Indian Television is synonymous with @ektarkapoor! It took me a decade in the industry to earn my stripes and spend the most beautiful 18 months playing a character which could only have been birthed by her. Thank you for your trust & collaboration. This will remain a cherished memory.

He added, “As I set out to film my last day on the Bade Set, none of this would have been what it is if it weren’t for.. The best Priya my Ram could ever have and a friend I’m so fortunate to collaborate with over two beautiful shows, DeePee!The most beautifully crazy ensemble I got a chance to learn from and play off each day, you guys are legends. The love on and off sets is palpable in the moments we have spent making this show. My amazing director & DOP, DC & GS who have been an absolute rock solid team. Rock solid production on most days, Shilps & Sam! To our beautiful & always caffeinated creative team helmed by Mukta, Nikita, Deepti, Saco & Shreya, I’m forever grateful.

Whilst I step away to go and find ‘myself’ again.. It almost feels like retiring my jersey whilst also knowing that ‘some of you’ will always be a part of ‘some of me’.”

Neil Bhatt on the other hand took to his Instagram handle to share a candid moment straight from the disco. The actor can be seen in his fun jovial mood. The actor decked up in a casual abstract printed shirt that he teamed with denim jeans. The actress got clicked in his candid mood, as he shows some killer dance moves on board. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Thoda aur dance karne do yaar !! 😂😂😂 Like literally 🤌🏽 (not the Italian hand gesture)”

