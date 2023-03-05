Holi is round the corner! And it’s time that we ring into the fun of it already! Given that, the Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actor Nakuul Mehta is already giving us the right vibe of early Holi fashion and we are loving his ethnic outlook in and out.

Nakuul Mehta is an avid social media user. The actor has time and again shared posts and pictures on his Instagram handle, giving us goals. Whether it’s with his candid moments with his family, with his son or just friends; and not to forget, his classy fashion quotient. Everything makes Nakuul Mehta the most adored star that he is today.

Speaking of his Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 stint, the actor portrayed the role of Ram Kapoor in the show. The show also starred Disha Parmar in the lead. Nakuul’s work as Ram earned him immense love and veneration from the netizens. However, of late, the actor decided to quit the show and therefore isn’t anymore part of the show.

But that isn’t keeping him away from enticing his fans on social media. As of now, he has shared a candid picture on his Instagram handle, where we can spot him decked up in a kurta by the brand Suta Bombay. The actor can be seen wearing a magenta pink striped kurta that he teamed with denim jeans and messy hair. We can see red Holi colour on his cheek. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Holi drop coming with” and tagged the brand Suta Bombay.

Check out –