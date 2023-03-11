On a diet? Well, then this new video by Nakuul Mehta is going to give you a water-rush inside your mouth. The actor who has always been a foodie is currently on a tour and is keeping himself, all indulged in having some yum dessert dishes. He shared the video on his Instagram handle of late, where we can see him enjoying the sweet dishes, and ‘recharge’ his soul.

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta became a household name with his work on the screen. Especially his portrayal as Ram Kapoor in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 gotten him even more popular amongst the netizens. The first sequel of the show was one of the most loved television shows amongst the netizens, and so is the sequel. However, as of now, Nakuul Mehta is no more a part of the show. He decided to quit and also shared an overwhelming note on his exit earlier on Instagram.

In the video, we can see Nakuul Mehta in a pink casual polo t-shirt. He decked it up with a sun hat and striped black pants. The actor can be seen all indulged in enjoying the yum dessert dishes that are placed on the table. While there comes a voice not that asserts that it is how he recharges his soul.

Well, no wonder, sweet is definitely the best thing to consume at times, just makes you happy immediately! Isn’t it?

Sharing the video, Nakuul Mehta wrote, “I could have been the PRESIDENT of PP Mithaiwala but then I’d have finished my own stock.” In the caption.

Here take a look-