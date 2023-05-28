Nakuul Mehta pens heart-warming birthday wish for his father, read

Nakuul Mehta, the talented actor, recently took to social media to share an endearing candid picture alongside his beloved father, capturing a beautiful father-son moment. The picture spoke volumes about the bond they share, reflecting a deep connection and love between them. Alongside the picture, Nakuul penned a heartfelt and thought-provoking birthday note, expressing his gratitude and admiration for his father.

In his touching tribute, Nakuul poured out his emotions, recounting the invaluable life lessons his father has imparted and the unwavering support he has received throughout his journey. The note resonated with gratitude, as Nakuul acknowledged the immense impact his father has had on shaping his values and guiding him through the ups and downs of life.

Through his narrative, Nakuul showcased not only his love for his father but also the profound respect he holds for him. The heartfelt birthday message encapsulated the bond between father and son, highlighting the importance of family and the role they play in shaping an individual’s character and values.

Nakuul Mehta’s heart-warming birthday note on social media

The Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actor took to his social media handle, to share a picture with his beloved father and wished him on his birthday. He wrote, “His compliments are mostly backhanded. His attention to detail sometimes painful. He takes too long to set up a joke. His patience for mediocrity almost non existent. He sleeps too little. Spends too much time learning new things. Sends me occasional WhatsApp forwards & then calls to check if I read them. He teaches our house help how to clean better. Leaves an occasional (often) tip for the cook to let the lentil simmer longer. Always has a sharp critique on how my hair can be groomed better. Watches all my shows and invariably has a suggestion for the writer or director. Often trains my trainer on how to train me. Reverse psychology is his favourite Chanakya Neeti. Has a sense of humour which fires very often but lands sometimes to the left of field. However the same cannot be said for his political leanings. His vacations can be moderately (quite) hectic given a free hand but then if you love what you do.. why must you complain can be his favourite quote when you DO complain.”

He added, “It’s my ordinary man’s birthday today. We often valorise our folks on days like these but I also know he would turn around and say.. what’s the big deal..Happy just another day (you complete another magnificently gorgeous year around the sun) to you Dad. @captain_pratap_mehta”

