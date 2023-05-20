Nakuul Mehta shares excitement ahead of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3, see promo video

Nakuul Mehta is one of the finest and most entertaining actors around and even when it comes to social media activities, he does everything with perfection and how. Check out how he's showing his excitement in the new promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most handsome and talented actors in the Indian entertainment industry. For all fans and admirers of Nakuul, it has indeed been many years now that Nakuul has been working extensively hard in the Hindi TV industry. Well, that’s why, no wonder, we are all supremely proud of him and all his achievements that he’s had in all these years in his career. For the unversed, Nakuul is immensely stylish and well, given the kind of swag and charm that he he has got at his end, we are all certainly convinced about the fact that he’s genuinely one of the finest that we have around in the entertainment space. His social media game is quite literally lit and well, that’s why, innumerable young divas all over the country quite literally drool for real after seeing him.

Check out how Nakuul Mehta is showing off his happiness and excitement in the new promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3

While he might look really ‘rough and tough’ from outside in terms of his swag and avatar, he’s quite a sweet and gentle family man in real life. For all those fans who were eagerly hoping for him to be back in season 3 of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, looks like it has become a reality indeed. Well, in the new promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3, Nakuul Mehta is seen happily showing off his happiness for the new season and we simply can’t wait for the first episode. Here you go –

