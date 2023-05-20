ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nakuul Mehta shares excitement ahead of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3, see promo video

Nakuul Mehta is one of the finest and most entertaining actors around and even when it comes to social media activities, he does everything with perfection and how. Check out how he's showing his excitement in the new promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
20 May,2023 09:59:07
Nakuul Mehta shares excitement ahead of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3, see promo video

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most handsome and talented actors in the Indian entertainment industry. For all fans and admirers of Nakuul, it has indeed been many years now that Nakuul has been working extensively hard in the Hindi TV industry. Well, that’s why, no wonder, we are all supremely proud of him and all his achievements that he’s had in all these years in his career. For the unversed, Nakuul is immensely stylish and well, given the kind of swag and charm that he he has got at his end, we are all certainly convinced about the fact that he’s genuinely one of the finest that we have around in the entertainment space. His social media game is quite literally lit and well, that’s why, innumerable young divas all over the country quite literally drool for real after seeing him.

Check out how Nakuul Mehta is showing off his happiness and excitement in the new promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3

While he might look really ‘rough and tough’ from outside in terms of his swag and avatar, he’s quite a sweet and gentle family man in real life. For all those fans who were eagerly hoping for him to be back in season 3 of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, looks like it has become a reality indeed. Well, in the new promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 3, Nakuul Mehta is seen happily showing off his happiness for the new season and we simply can’t wait for the first episode. Here you go –

Absolutely brilliant and amazing, ain’t it? Sensational for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Enjoys Son Sufi's Fun Time At The Park; Check Video
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Enjoys Son Sufi's Fun Time At The Park; Check Video
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Has A Coffee Date With Wife; Check Pic
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Has A Coffee Date With Wife; Check Pic
Inside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nakuul Mehta’s Eid celebrations
Inside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nakuul Mehta’s Eid celebrations
Nakuul Mehta-Raj Anadkat: What Are They Doing After Quitting Popular Shows?
Nakuul Mehta-Raj Anadkat: What Are They Doing After Quitting Popular Shows?
Adorable: Nakuul Mehta shares family photodump with son Sufi and wife Jankee
Adorable: Nakuul Mehta shares family photodump with son Sufi and wife Jankee
A sneak peek into Nakuul Mehta’s Sunday
A sneak peek into Nakuul Mehta’s Sunday
Latest Stories
Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful 'pink' obsession
Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful 'pink' obsession
Exclusive: Prema Mehta bags socio-mytho show Dev Rahasya
Exclusive: Prema Mehta bags socio-mytho show Dev Rahasya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer share an emotional moment
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer share an emotional moment
Watch Video: Pooja Hegde in yellow sunflower dress is summer vibes personified
Watch Video: Pooja Hegde in yellow sunflower dress is summer vibes personified
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and their romantic 'Dubai' diaries
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and their romantic 'Dubai' diaries
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi bails out Ranbir
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi bails out Ranbir
Read Latest News