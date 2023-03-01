Nakuul Mehta is one of the most admired and loved young actors that we all currently have in the Hindi TV industry. In all these years, Nakuul is someone who’s focussed on quality ahead of quantity and well, that’s exactly what keeps him going and grounded as a modern-day star and sensation. In all these years, Nakuul Mehta has earned humongous amount of love and respect as a professional artiste and well, that’s exactly what makes him a modern-day favourite. He’s loved by innumerable people all over the country and well, his presence has to be one of the biggest reasons why Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2 has been a grand and special success. Off-late, he’s also improved his social media game to a great extent and well, that’s what we are truly proud of for real and in the genuine sense of the term.

One of the best and most important things about Nakuul Mehta has to be the fact that right from the very beginning of his professional career, he’s also been someone who’s extremely family-oriented. Whenever he gets the opportunity to spend quality time with his family, he does it wonderfully with precision and perfection and well, we truly love it. Well, this time as well, it is no different for Nakuul and we are in awe of his post. He’s seen spending quality time with his family and we are in awe of the same. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, on the work front, Nakuul Mehta must be having interesting plans in his mind and we are all looking forward to it.