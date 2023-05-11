ADVERTISEMENT
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s love story begins with a mandatory ‘remote fight’, watch video

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, the popular couple from the television industry have now shared a super hilarious couple fight video on social media, where we can see the two having a fight over a remote, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 08:48:17
The captivating love story between Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma has captured the hearts of millions. As two talented actors making their mark in the world of Indian television, their journey from reel to real-life romance is nothing short of a magical tale.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s adorable remote fight

Neil Bhatt took to his Instagram handle to share a video where we can see the actor along with Aishwarya Sharma on the couch. The duo can be seen all indulged in a striking remote fight together. The video shall remind you about your cute fights that you had with your partner, anytime.

Sharing the video, Neil Bhatt wrote, “Fight for remote 😂😂😂

#aishwaryasharma #neilbhatt #neilkiaish #couplegoals”

Here take a look-

The two can be seen in stunning casuals as they had their candid moments at home. The video served nothing but couple goals to fans.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s lovestory

Neil Bhatt, known for his charismatic on-screen presence and versatile acting, first crossed paths with the stunning Aishwarya Sharma on the set of the popular show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.” Their characters, Virat and Pakhi, played pivotal roles in the gripping narrative, but destiny had something more profound in store for the duo.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

