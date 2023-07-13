ADVERTISEMENT
Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma's Romantic Vacation Moments Are Too Cute; Check Here

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the cutest couples in the town. Here check out their romantic vacation moments in the latest Instagram post

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Jul,2023 06:00:32
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most favorite and talked about couples in the Television world. Their love story is very close to their fans, and the duo often treats their fans through their togetherness. Yet again, the duo are caught in romantic moments on their vacation. Let’s check it out in the below article.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s Romantic Moments

Neil Bhatt took to his Instagram and shared adorable pictures from his vacation. In the shared picture, he can be seen posing at different locations. While his romantic moments with wifey Aishwarya Sharma. The duo posed in front of an artistic sculpture holding each other.

Neil Bhatt wore a white hoodie, beige pants, and contrasting red shoes. While Aishwarya Sharma looked stunning in a creamy printed kurta with matching pants and white sneakers styled her look. The couple always amazes with their couple goals.

He captioned the post, “Backpacking Bangkok @aisharma812.” Isn’t the couple look the cutest?

The duo fell in love with each other on the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets. Though they were not a couple onscreen, they often gathered attention with their togetherness. In the show, Neil Bhatt played the role of ACP Virat Chauhan, and Aishwarya Sharma played the role of Pakhi.

Did you like Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s vacation pictures? Please share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

