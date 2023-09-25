Television | Celebrities

Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter?

Nia Sharma, Ashi Singh, and Mouni Roy are top stars in the town. They have impeccable fashion sense in modern-day outfits. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Sep,2023 22:05:29
Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter? 855281

The fashion world keeps on evolving every day. There is always a new trend. While you wonder who makes the trend, let us tell you they are your favorite divas in the town. Among these, Nia Sharma, Ashi Singh, and Mouni Roy are the top ones. Let’s take a look at whose recent style has become the new trend.

Nia Sharma In Crop Top And Mimi Skirt

The love for a darling crop top and skirt will never fade away. This makes you look like the sassy and sultry queen. Nia Sharma’s grey ruched crop top with plunge-neckline defines her midriff paired with a grey mini skirt. With the layers of oxidized necklaces, the diva styles herself with smokey eyes, dewy makeup, and an open hairstyle. The black boots are the cherry on the cake.

Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter? 855276

Ashi Singh In Strapless Dress

The strapless soft pink dress looks gorgeous no matter where you go. The casual look with the makeup is the cherry on the cake. Ashi Singh nails her gorgeousness in the beautiful dress. You can be the queen of hearts in this beautiful dress. The pink lips and mesh hairstyle add an extra dose of sophistication.

Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter? 855274

Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter? 855275

Mouni Roy In A Crop Top And Checkered Skirt

The comfort of the crop top is undeniable, but the vintage long skirt in a checkered pattern is the new style in the industry, and our beloved Mouni is acing her comfortable casual look in a white Adidas crop top and checkered red skirt. The minimal look with the white sneakers looks cool and comfy.

Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter? 855277

Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter? 855278

Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter? 855279

Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter? 855280

Well, all three modern-day drapes are in trend right now, and one cannot deny but just praise.

What is your choice among the three?

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Steal the show in bodycon mini dresses like Mouni Roy and Shehnaaz Gill [Photos] 855004
Steal the show in bodycon mini dresses like Mouni Roy and Shehnaaz Gill [Photos]
Engagement Wardrobe 101: Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill and Shraddha Arya’s gowns to be your staples 854803
Engagement Wardrobe 101: Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill and Shraddha Arya’s gowns to be your staples
Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Rashami Desai up style in silk sarees 854449
Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Rashami Desai up style in silk sarees
Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma: Classic blouse designs to style your sarees 853274
Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma: Classic blouse designs to style your sarees
Say Glitters? Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy keep spark high in bodycon dresses [Photos] 854290
Say Glitters? Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy keep spark high in bodycon dresses [Photos]
Happy Birthday Mouni Roy! Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa caught having mad fun together [Viral Video] 854265
Happy Birthday Mouni Roy! Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa caught having mad fun together [Viral Video]

Latest Stories

Avneet Kaur Photos In Pastel Saree And Deep Neck Blouse Design With Gajra, Diamond Necklace Set 855402
Avneet Kaur Photos In Pastel Saree And Deep Neck Blouse Design With Gajra, Diamond Necklace Set
Congratulations! Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcome baby girl, share pictures from hospital 855458
Congratulations! Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcome baby girl, share pictures from hospital
Yeh Rishta fame Pranali Rathod gives major goals for statement earrings, take cues 855266
YRKKH fame Pranali Rathod gives major goals for statement earrings, take cues
[Photos] Hansika Motwani swears by ‘aerial yoga’, know the benefits 855265
[Photos] Hansika Motwani swears by ‘aerial yoga’, know the benefits
Mother-to-be Rubina Dilaik flaunts Baby Bump In Black Jumpsuit With Leather Jacket 855415
Mother-to-be Rubina Dilaik flaunts Baby Bump In Black Jumpsuit With Leather Jacket
TMKOC'S Palak Sindhwani Turns Pool Baby In Blue Floral Mini Dress, Watch 855253
TMKOC’S Palak Sindhwani Turns Pool Baby In Blue Floral Mini Dress, Watch
Read Latest News