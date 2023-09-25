Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter?

The fashion world keeps on evolving every day. There is always a new trend. While you wonder who makes the trend, let us tell you they are your favorite divas in the town. Among these, Nia Sharma, Ashi Singh, and Mouni Roy are the top ones. Let’s take a look at whose recent style has become the new trend.

Nia Sharma In Crop Top And Mimi Skirt

The love for a darling crop top and skirt will never fade away. This makes you look like the sassy and sultry queen. Nia Sharma’s grey ruched crop top with plunge-neckline defines her midriff paired with a grey mini skirt. With the layers of oxidized necklaces, the diva styles herself with smokey eyes, dewy makeup, and an open hairstyle. The black boots are the cherry on the cake.

Ashi Singh In Strapless Dress

The strapless soft pink dress looks gorgeous no matter where you go. The casual look with the makeup is the cherry on the cake. Ashi Singh nails her gorgeousness in the beautiful dress. You can be the queen of hearts in this beautiful dress. The pink lips and mesh hairstyle add an extra dose of sophistication.

Mouni Roy In A Crop Top And Checkered Skirt

The comfort of the crop top is undeniable, but the vintage long skirt in a checkered pattern is the new style in the industry, and our beloved Mouni is acing her comfortable casual look in a white Adidas crop top and checkered red skirt. The minimal look with the white sneakers looks cool and comfy.

Well, all three modern-day drapes are in trend right now, and one cannot deny but just praise.

What is your choice among the three?