The popular Aladdin stars Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh continue to give us goals with their regular posts on social media. They have now again dropped some stylish photoshoot moments on their Instagram handles, keeping their swag on point. While Ashi gave off the vibe of a princess, Siddharth Nigam prompted pure hotness.

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture straight from her photo shoot. The actress looked absolutely red-hot as she wore a beautiful feathery off-shoulder ruffled red gown. She completed the look with gorgeous curled hairbun. For makeup, she completed the look with silver smokey eyes, filled in eyebrows and nude lips. She completed the look with gorgeous red nails. The actress shared it especially on her Valentine’s Day, while posing with a big yawn.

Siddharth Nigam on the other hand shared a candid picture. He looked stylish in his blue-white casual shirt with stripes. He completed the look with casual white pants. The actor completed the look with his long brushed hair and left his stubble right on point.

Ashi Singh shot to fame with the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. The actress soon after that got featured in the show Aladdin that got her overnight fame. As of now, she is playing the title lead in the show Meet.

Siddharth Nigam on the other hand became a household name after he got featured in the movie Dhoom 3 as a child actor. Later to that, he worked in several tv shows, with Aladdin becoming his most prominent work. As of now he is busy with his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.