Pair Your Look With Choker Necklaces: Niti Taylor, Shivangi Joshi And Aditi Sharma

The top TV stars Niti Taylorz Shivangi Joshi and Aditi Sharma show examples of how to go trendy, pairing your ensemble with a choker necklace. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Oct,2023 06:00:07
  • Highlights
  • Nitin Taylor’s motif choker necklace style.
  • Shivangi Joshi’s diamond choker necklace glam.
  • Aditi Sharma’s oxidised choker necklace look.

The fashion industry is one of the greatest industries across the globe. Every day, there is something new in the trend. While the trend of choker necklaces came a long time ago, it seems the craze is not going to end anytime soon. So go trendy like TV actresses Niti Taylor, Shivangi Joshi, and Aditi Sharma in choker necklaces.

Niti Taylor Traditional Choker Necklace

If you wish to take your six-yard saree elegance to another level, pair it with a traditional white motif choker necklace like Niti Taylor. She styles her simple floral saree look with a white motif and diamond embellished choker with earrings. The floral bun complements her look.

Shivangi Joshi’s Diamond Choker Necklace,

Elevate the sassiness of your contemporary gold lehenga by pairing it with a statement diamond choker necklace. Shivangi Joshi shows how to ace the ethnicity in the diamond choker and gold maan tika. She looks stunning.

Aditi Sharma’s Oxidised Choker Necklace

Let your western style be the center of attraction with the oxidized choker necklace like Aditi Sharma in this plunging neckline black dress, which she styles with the beautiful oxidized choker necklace like a diva.

Whose choker necklace style did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

