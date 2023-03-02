Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat need no introduction. The stars have time and again been on the public radar given their honed acting chops on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been running successfully for over 15 years now and still counting. Palak is known for portraying the role of Sonu Bhide and Raj Anadkat earned love as Tapu.

However, as of now, Raj is no more a part of the show. He left the show last year to venture out into different projects.

However, these two young stars from the tv industry are also avid social media users. The actors have earned their own separate fanbases on their Instagram profiles, all thanks to their everyday intriguing posts that they follow up with. Owing to that, here we have shared Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani’s latest pictures from their social media.

Raj Anadkat took to his Instagram handle to share a candid moment. He shared pictures of yummy cheesecake that he got treated to by a seat friend. Sharing the picture he wrote, “Thank you for this yummy treat”. Raj can be seen wearing a stylish teal blue and pink t-shirt that he teamed with classy accessories and nerdy blue shades. He shared the picture as he posed with a gorgeous smile.

Palak Sindhwani on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning pictures. She looked grand wearing a stunning brown corseted top along with a low waist beige trouser. She completed the look with bold makeup and left her hair wavy open.