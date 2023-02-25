Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat are two of the most loved and admired young stars that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them are certainly big reasons as to why TMKOC as a show has been a big hit and well, we truly truly and admire it, don’t we? It was never going to be easy for them to fill in the big shoes of the likes of Bhavya Gandhi and Nidhi Bhanushali. However, they have certainly done their best to establish their niche and win hearts of one and all with perfection in the true sense of the term. Their social media and Instagram game is quitr literally lit and well, no wonder, they get all the love and attention for real.

Each and every time Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat share cute and adorable photos, videos and reels on their social media handles to woo and win hearts of their fans, netizens totally love it and can’t keep calm for real. So, to tell you all a little bit about their latest social media posts ladies and gentlemen, what do we currently get to see happening at their end? While Raj Anadkat has shared a cute post regarding himself, Palak Sindhwani, on the other hand is killing it with her cuteness and we love it. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, ain’t it? Brilliant and supremely entertaining in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com