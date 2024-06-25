Paras Kalnawat clicked a special right next to ‘God’ Sonu Sood

Actor Paras Kalnawat was just having another day at the gym and was working out but that became rather special for him. Because that happened to be the time when the man himself, Sonu Sood was also working out in the same gym.

Sood’s image as a ‘messiah’ and ‘god’ is derived from the immense amount of humanitarian work he has been doing over the years, that especially gained prominence and notice during COVID-19 pandemic. Sood was one of the few people who managed to make arrangements for an array of people who wanted to be going back to their hometown from large cities, where future seemed uncertain.

That’s just one example where Sood has branched out to several other philanthropic works as well and hence, it only seems fitting that Kalnawat also called him ‘God’.

Making sure to capture the moment and make it special for himself and otherwise, Kalnawat posed with Sood in the gym and captioned the image as, “Right next to the God @sonusood”-

With the many hashtags he put, he also revealed an interesting story, where the after ages hashtag denoted that Kalnawat has met Sood before and the hashtag NagpurBoys indicated how both Kalnawat and Sood hail from Nagpur.

While Sood continues to be busy with his philanthropic work, he also has several films lined up including Fateh, which is also his directorial debut.

Kalnawat, on the other hand is currently playing the lead role in the Zee TV long runner, Kundali Bhagya.