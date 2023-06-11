Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read

Paras Kalnawat has just set the social media ablaze with his latest post, leaving fans swooning and dreaming of a love story written in the stars. In a poetic confession, he declares, “Aaj se harr peher main chaand se apni mohobbat ka izhaar karunga, Ab amavasya ki raat bhi main chaand ke lautne ka intezaar karunga.”

With his words dripping with romance and a touch of mystery, Paras has managed to captivate his followers like never before. Comparing his love to the mesmerizing beauty of the moon, he promises to profess his affection with each passing hour, leaving no moment unadorned by his heartfelt expressions.

Paras Kalnawat’s post

The Kundali Bhagya actor took to his Instagram to share a picture, flaunting his bare abstastic body. Sharing the picture, as he looked all intense, wrote, “Aaj se harr peher main chaand se apni mohobbat ka izhaar karunga, Ab amavasya ki raat bhi main chaand ke lautne ka intezaar karunga.”

Here take a look-

Fans are left in a whirlwind of emotions, trying to decipher the secrets hidden within Paras’s poetic lines. Is there a special someone who has captured his heart? Or is this an enchanting metaphor, symbolizing his deep devotion to his craft? Only time will unveil.

Paras Kalnawat’s work front

Paras Kalnawat has made a remarkable impact in the world of television with his notable performances in various shows. One of his breakthrough roles came in the popular drama series “Meri Durga,” where he portrayed the character of Sanjay Prince Ahlawat. With his impeccable acting skills and undeniable charm, Paras won the hearts of audiences and garnered critical acclaim. He is currently in the show Kundali Bhagya, playing the male lead.