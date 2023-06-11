ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read

Paras Kalnawat has just set the social media ablaze with his latest post, leaving fans swooning and dreaming of a love story written in the stars. In a poetic confession, the actor hailed the moon of Amavasya and spoke about his love

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 12:55:04
Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read

Paras Kalnawat has just set the social media ablaze with his latest post, leaving fans swooning and dreaming of a love story written in the stars. In a poetic confession, he declares, “Aaj se harr peher main chaand se apni mohobbat ka izhaar karunga, Ab amavasya ki raat bhi main chaand ke lautne ka intezaar karunga.”

With his words dripping with romance and a touch of mystery, Paras has managed to captivate his followers like never before. Comparing his love to the mesmerizing beauty of the moon, he promises to profess his affection with each passing hour, leaving no moment unadorned by his heartfelt expressions.

Paras Kalnawat’s post

The Kundali Bhagya actor took to his Instagram to share a picture, flaunting his bare abstastic body. Sharing the picture, as he looked all intense, wrote, “Aaj se harr peher main chaand se apni mohobbat ka izhaar karunga, Ab amavasya ki raat bhi main chaand ke lautne ka intezaar karunga.”

Here take a look-

Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read 814635

Fans are left in a whirlwind of emotions, trying to decipher the secrets hidden within Paras’s poetic lines. Is there a special someone who has captured his heart? Or is this an enchanting metaphor, symbolizing his deep devotion to his craft? Only time will unveil.

Paras Kalnawat’s work front

Paras Kalnawat has made a remarkable impact in the world of television with his notable performances in various shows. One of his breakthrough roles came in the popular drama series “Meri Durga,” where he portrayed the character of Sanjay Prince Ahlawat. With his impeccable acting skills and undeniable charm, Paras won the hearts of audiences and garnered critical acclaim. He is currently in the show Kundali Bhagya, playing the male lead.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Paras Kalnawat and Karishma Sharma's endearing friendship shines in latest photo
Paras Kalnawat and Karishma Sharma's endearing friendship shines in latest photo
In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub
In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub
Paras Kalnawat Blames Shraddha Arya For Spoiling Him?
Paras Kalnawat Blames Shraddha Arya For Spoiling Him?
Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat meets his ‘dream girl’
Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat meets his ‘dream girl’
A sneak peek into Paras Kalnawat’s ‘pyar-dosti’ moment
A sneak peek into Paras Kalnawat’s ‘pyar-dosti’ moment
"Heera Hai Heera," Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya
"Heera Hai Heera," Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya
Latest Stories
Champions League Final: Manchester City win title, fans super happy
Champions League Final: Manchester City win title, fans super happy
Dubai Diaries: Jasmin Bhasin embraces a sunkissed sandy splendour
Dubai Diaries: Jasmin Bhasin embraces a sunkissed sandy splendour
Trending: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' movie pre-teaser is out, check ASAP
Trending: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' movie pre-teaser is out, check ASAP
‘ShaHina’ is back again! Hina Khan shares insights
‘ShaHina’ is back again! Hina Khan shares insights
Unleashing Surbhi Jyoti’s penultimate fashion voyage
Unleashing Surbhi Jyoti’s penultimate fashion voyage
Watch: Dheeraj Dhoopar goes all cuddles with son Zayn, fans go awe
Watch: Dheeraj Dhoopar goes all cuddles with son Zayn, fans go awe
Read Latest News