Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion?

Paras Kalnawat and Dheeraj Dhoopar are top actors in the Television world. Both of them are from the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. Earlier, Dheeraj ruled over hearts for more than 5 years as Karan Lutra, and now Paras is carving his niche with his performance as Rajveer Lutra, the son of Karan Lutra. In real life, the star has impeccable fashion. Check whether your festive choice is Paras in a kurta pajama or Dheeraj in a black suit.

Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama

The heartthrob Paras is undoubtedly making fans swoon over his desi look. The newbie opts for an off-white printed cotton kurta paired with matching pajamas for the festive vibe. With his casual, funky hairstyle, he completes his fun vibe. The brown leather flat footwear round his desi-ness. He poses for the camera like a playful boy.

Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit

On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar dons a black shirt with a stylish waistcoat and blacker with matching pants. With the stud earrings, a luxurious watch, and several rings in his hand, the actor gives himself a sense of being boss. With his fierce attitude in the photo, he looks like a king.

So, who do you find more attractive, Paras Kalnawat in the desi style or Dheeraj Dhoopar in the vedesi style for the festive occasion? Let us know your choice in the comments box.