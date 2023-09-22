Television | Celebrities

Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion?

Paras Kalnawat and Dheeraj Dhoopar are top stars in the town. And here we share their top-notch fashion moment in kurta pajama and black suit. Check out your inspiration below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Sep,2023 06:00:20
Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion? 853980

Paras Kalnawat and Dheeraj Dhoopar are top actors in the Television world. Both of them are from the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. Earlier, Dheeraj ruled over hearts for more than 5 years as Karan Lutra, and now Paras is carving his niche with his performance as Rajveer Lutra, the son of Karan Lutra. In real life, the star has impeccable fashion. Check whether your festive choice is Paras in a kurta pajama or Dheeraj in a black suit.

Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama

The heartthrob Paras is undoubtedly making fans swoon over his desi look. The newbie opts for an off-white printed cotton kurta paired with matching pajamas for the festive vibe. With his casual, funky hairstyle, he completes his fun vibe. The brown leather flat footwear round his desi-ness. He poses for the camera like a playful boy.

Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion? 853981

Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion? 853982

Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit

On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar dons a black shirt with a stylish waistcoat and blacker with matching pants. With the stud earrings, a luxurious watch, and several rings in his hand, the actor gives himself a sense of being boss. With his fierce attitude in the photo, he looks like a king.

Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion? 853978

So, who do you find more attractive, Paras Kalnawat in the desi style or Dheeraj Dhoopar in the vedesi style for the festive occasion? Let us know your choice in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Beard Styles For Men: Learn basics from Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra 853732
Beard Styles For Men: Learn basics from Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopda and Barun Sobti’s goal-worthy formal outfits for men 852911
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopda and Barun Sobti’s goal-worthy formal outfits for men
Paras Kalnawat rings in divine spirit of Janmashtami in “Krishna” avatar 849218
Paras Kalnawat rings in divine spirit of Janmashtami in “Krishna” avatar
Dheeraj Dhoopar shares his excitement on playing the lead role in Star Bharat's new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava 846909
Dheeraj Dhoopar shares his excitement on playing the lead role in Star Bharat’s new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava
Dheeraj Dhoopar Celebrates The First Birthday of His Son Zayn In Style; Check Here 844613
Dheeraj Dhoopar Celebrates The First Birthday of His Son Zayn In Style; Check Here
In Pics: Paras Kalnawat drops nerdy fashion cues in black 843387
In Pics: Paras Kalnawat drops nerdy fashion cues in black

Latest Stories

Inside TMKOC fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s yoga regimen [Photos] 854134
Inside TMKOC fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s yoga regimen [Photos]
Oomph Reigns! Jasmin Bhasin cuts it chic in black deep-neck satin shirt dress 854045
Oomph Reigns! Jasmin Bhasin cuts it chic in black deep-neck satin shirt dress
Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma 854105
Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854121
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia
Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu keep their glam on edge in one piece dresses [Photos] 854141
Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu keep their glam on edge in one piece dresses [Photos]
[In Photos] Selena Gomez and Jacqueliene get candid in Tuscany, latter calls it her ‘best days’ 854034
[In Photos] Selena Gomez and Jacqueliene get candid in Tuscany, latter calls it her ‘best days’
Read Latest News