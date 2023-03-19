Our hearts go out to Paras Kalnawat. The actor who is known for his work in Anupamaa and later in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10, has now shared a beautiful, overwhelming video with a long note for his late father. It’s his late father’s birthday, and the actor took the moment to celebrate the day in his own way with an emotional note.

Paras shared an old performance video from the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10, that he dedicated to his own father. Leaving us all teary-eyed, the actor performed a heart-touching act on the stage and penned a beautiful note along in the caption. Scroll beneath to check the video-

Sharing the beautiful performance video, Paras wrote, “Jab kabhi papa ghar se bahar jaate toh lagta tha saath taufa laenge, Ab har raat ek ummeed liye sota hoon ki aaj phirr mere sapne me papa aaenge ❤️ Giving my best to make you feel proud of me. I know you’re watching my steps. I love you papa. I miss you every single moment of my life. Happy Birthday My Hero ❤️ Thanks @shwetasharda24 & @ashutosh_1505 for making this possible . All rights are owned by JDJ & colors. #HappyBirthdayPapa #LoveYou #MissYou”

Here take a look-

Soon after he shared the video on his Instagram handle, a fan wrote, “Life aasan nahin hota kisi apnon Ko khoke har pal vahi yad aata hai aur uske छोटे-छोटे baat bhi Dil mein chhap jaati hai”, while his friends from the industry wished his late father on his birthday.