In a joyous celebration of Janmashtami, the auspicious festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, television heartthrob Paras Kalnawat stepped into the divine shoes of the beloved deity himself. The popular Anupamaa actor, known for his talent and charm, took to his Instagram stories to extend warm wishes to his fans on this special occasion, all while embodying the iconic Krishna avatar.

Janmashtami, a sacred Hindu festival celebrated with fervor and devotion, holds profound significance in the hearts of millions around the world. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is revered as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival, observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada in the Hindu calendar, is a time for devotees to engage in prayers, bhajans (devotional songs), and immerse themselves in Krishna’s divine teachings.

Paras Kalnawat’s portrayal of Lord Krishna, captured through his Instagram stories, resonated with the spiritual essence of the festival. Decked up in traditional attire and adorned with captivating accessories, he embraced the character with authenticity and grace, embodying the perfect nuance of the occasion.

Have a look-

Paras Kalnawat, a rising star in the Indian television industry, has earned a dedicated fan following through his exceptional acting prowess and charismatic on-screen presence. His journey in the world of entertainment has been nothing short of inspiring. Starting as a newcomer, Paras has worked diligently to carve a niche for himself in the competitive realm of television. His role in the popular series “Anupamaa” has garnered him acclaim and recognition, further establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry. He went on to participate in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 later to that. He is currently a part of the show Kundali Bhagya.