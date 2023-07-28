ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Paras Kalnawat talks about ‘love’ and ‘boundaries’, what’s happening?

Paras Kalnawat, the talented actor known for his role in popular TV shows like "Anupamaa" and "Kundali Bhagya," exudes timeless elegance as he embraces traditional style with flair, but with a romantic note, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Jul,2023 07:05:29
Paras Kalnawat talks about ‘love’ and ‘boundaries’, what’s happening? 838281

Paras Kalnawat, the talented actor known for his role in popular TV shows like “Anupamaa” and “Kundali Bhagya,” exudes timeless elegance as he embraces traditional style with flair. In a recent series of pictures shared on his social media handle, Paras can be seen donning a striking white sherwani intricately designed to perfection. The ensemble exudes regal charm, making him look every bit the dashing dreamboat he is. With short gelled hair complementing the suave look, Paras effortlessly captures hearts with his impeccable sense of style.

Accompanying the captivating pictures, the actor shared a thoughtful quote, showcasing his poetic side. In his caption, he wrote, “Ishq hadh mein ho toh behtar hai kyuki behadh ishq aksar saath dard laata hai, Ladkiya rishtein chalana jaanti hai aur wohi rishtein bakhoobi ek mard nibhaata hai” (Love is better when it has boundaries, as boundless love often brings pain. Women know how to nurture relationships, and it’s a true man who fulfills these relationships with utmost dedication).

Have a look at the picture-

Paras Kalnawat talks about ‘love’ and ‘boundaries’, what’s happening? 838280

Paras Kalnawat’s dapper appearance and heartfelt words have resonated with fans and admirers, who can’t stop showering him with praise for both his sartorial choice and poetic expression. With his passion for acting and his innate sense of style, Paras continues to be a favorite among viewers, leaving an indelible mark in the world of television.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him 835048
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house 834691
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house
Shraddha Arya And Paras Kalnawat Fun Banter Behind The Scenes 820311
Shraddha Arya And Paras Kalnawat Fun Banter Behind The Scenes
Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read 814634
Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read
Paras Kalnawat and Karishma Sharma's endearing friendship shines in latest photo 814290
Paras Kalnawat and Karishma Sharma’s endearing friendship shines in latest photo
In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub 813738
In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub
Latest Stories
Ranveer-Alia drop in an epic Rocky-Rani off-screen moment ahead of RRPK release, check out 838252
Ranveer-Alia drop in an epic Rocky-Rani off-screen moment ahead of RRPK release, check out
Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..' 838223
Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says ‘Heat Wave..’
In Pics: Alia Bhatt keeps check on tie-dye trend with traditional flair 838192
In Pics: Alia Bhatt keeps check on tie-dye trend with traditional flair
Oh, so hot! Jacqueline Fernandez ups the quirk factor in denim bralette and red joggers 838050
Oh, so hot! Jacqueline Fernandez ups the quirk factor in denim bralette and red joggers
Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories 837942
Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In White Blazer, Flare Trouser With Accessories
Karan Johar Scores A Full 10 In Rocky Aur Rani… 838302
Karan Johar Scores A Full 10 In Rocky Aur Rani…
Read Latest News