Paras Kalnawat talks about ‘love’ and ‘boundaries’, what’s happening?

Paras Kalnawat, the talented actor known for his role in popular TV shows like “Anupamaa” and “Kundali Bhagya,” exudes timeless elegance as he embraces traditional style with flair. In a recent series of pictures shared on his social media handle, Paras can be seen donning a striking white sherwani intricately designed to perfection. The ensemble exudes regal charm, making him look every bit the dashing dreamboat he is. With short gelled hair complementing the suave look, Paras effortlessly captures hearts with his impeccable sense of style.

Accompanying the captivating pictures, the actor shared a thoughtful quote, showcasing his poetic side. In his caption, he wrote, “Ishq hadh mein ho toh behtar hai kyuki behadh ishq aksar saath dard laata hai, Ladkiya rishtein chalana jaanti hai aur wohi rishtein bakhoobi ek mard nibhaata hai” (Love is better when it has boundaries, as boundless love often brings pain. Women know how to nurture relationships, and it’s a true man who fulfills these relationships with utmost dedication).

Have a look at the picture-

Paras Kalnawat’s dapper appearance and heartfelt words have resonated with fans and admirers, who can’t stop showering him with praise for both his sartorial choice and poetic expression. With his passion for acting and his innate sense of style, Paras continues to be a favorite among viewers, leaving an indelible mark in the world of television.

