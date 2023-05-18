ADVERTISEMENT
Paras Kalnawat wants to go on a long drive with the love of his life

Paras Kalnawat goes on a long drive with his new swanky BMW car, shares a gorgeous video on social media. Scroll down beneath to check out the actor’s dapper moment

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 08:57:46
Paras Kalnawat wants to go on a long drive with the love of his life

Paras Kalnawat is currently witnessing the heights of success in his career. The actor has been constantly sharing updates on his social media handle, where we can see him buying luxe assets. Owing to that, his latest buy, a swanky BMW, has been serving nothing but goals to his fans.

As of now, he has shared a video on his social media handle, where we can see him all set to go on a long drive with the brand new expensive car. Check out the video below-

Paras Kalnawat shares starry video with BMW

Sharing the video, Paras Kalnawat wrote, “Shall we go for a long drive? Just you and me Special thanks to ministryofdetailing.mumbai for getting my Black Mamba wrapped in PPF(Paint Protection Film) by garwarepaintprotectionfilms . PPF these days is a must to protect your original paint & it also adds extra shine to your car.”

Here take a look-

He further added, hashtags like: #BlackMamba #Mafia #M340i #OneAndOnly #Black #PPF #MinistryOfDetailing #MinistryOfDetailingMumbai #SportsCar #PerformanceCar #Beast #Garware #PhilippPlein #ParasKalnawat

Work Front

Paras Kalnawat is currently working in the show Kundali Bhagya. Before that, he was seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. However, before participating in the show, the actor was in the popular television show Anupamaa. However, the actor shot to headlines after he left the show, and makers claimed that he left the show midway to participate in JDJ 10.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

