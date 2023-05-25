“People like to troll me than other celebs”, Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels at an event

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle to share a piece of interview where she can be seen talking about getting mocked for wearing heels at an event. Check it out below

Actress Shraddha Arya recently attended an event, defying her healing leg injury. Despite suffering a metatarsal fracture a month ago, she resumed shooting while seated on a wheelchair. However, she faced criticism for walking the red carpet with a crutch and heels. The incident sheds light on the issue of online trolling and highlights Arya’s determination and professionalism in pursuing her passion despite adversity.

Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels

Talking to Hindustan Times, Shraddha Arya wrote, “I think people like to troll me more than other celebs. People feel it is dikhawa but I wanted to go as I hadn’t been at any event since my injury.” She added, “But my team felt having a crutch would help so I won’t fall or trip. Moreover, the dress needed heels, so why not? I carried myself well. It was a lovely evening and I really enjoyed myself. I really took care of myself. I don’t understand why people bother with such comments. I enjoyed the evening but woke up to some nasty comments in the morning on Instagram.”

Here take a look-

She concluded, “In the past few week, I realised that we take our body for granted. Only when it is injured, we realise that we did. When something doesn’t work or needs healing in our bodies, we feel we should have taken more care of ourselves and our bodies. I’m really happy to be able to walk on my feet again. That’s a big achievement for me after my injury,”