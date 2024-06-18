Playing DJ in Vanshaj has been a step forward towards much more clarity in life: Mahir Pandhi

Actor Mahir Pandhi is having a whale of a time playing the larger-than-life character of DJ in Sony SAB’s popular show Vanshaj. Mahir is being loved for his engaging portrayal in the role as a performer. He is surely winning hearts.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mahir talk about his journey and the role.

Read on.

How has the performer in you evolved with the journey of playing DJ?

He has evolved quite a lot. Playing a character like DJ gives you a lot of freedom. He can be aggressive even without talking about anything. That’s DJ for me. His mood is his energy, and his energy is his presence.

How do you handle the ever-growing complexities in the role of DJ?

There are no complexities. Honestly speaking, that is human nature. In the same situation, I might react differently tomorrow when compared to my reaction today. I will just say that this is a situation.

What are your takeaways from the role of DJ?

There are a lot of things. Playing and evolving as a performer with DJ is amazing. While playing DJ, I have discovered a lot about myself. Bringing that into performance on screen helps me express myself better. For me, I can say that DJ has been a step forward towards much more clarity in life.

How is it to play the negative shaded character like DJ? Do you miss the lover boy and good samaritan characters?

I will put it in a different way!! Who said DJ does not love? Or he does not do romantic scenes? He does. So I don’t miss anything. I am having the best of both the worlds. He has been a lover, of course!!

What do you think is your strength as a quick learner when it comes to giving your best as an actor?

I am not at all rigid about methods. I have a very good memory, I don’t need to mug up lines.

What are the kind of roles that you will like to play after DJ?

There are a few things that I am doing, more towards the darker shades and greyer ones. I don’t like the white roles.