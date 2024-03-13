Playing the evil Damini in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has opened new avenues for me as a performer: Keerti Nagpure

Actress Keerti Nagpure has had a great stint and journey playing the role of Tulsi in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. She now bids adieu to the show, after seeing a new variation in her character, where she got back as the negative Damini. For Keerti, it has been a satisfying journey, playing the good as well as the evil roles in one show.

In a candid and exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, Keerti talks about her journey, her transition from Tulsi to Damini and more.

You have had a great journey with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. How is it to move out now?

Yes, it has been a great journey. I have learned a lot from the set. I am taking with me a lot of sweet memories. I had never played a negative role in my career. So I am taking along with me that experience of having proved my versatility.

What will you miss the most from the sets?

I will miss all my people on the set. It was fun working with my co-actors in the show. We used to have a picnic-like ambience on the set when not shooting. I will miss the fun and pranks that we used to have on the set. We used to play games, eat together and talk our hearts out. All of it will be missed now.

From being the docile and helpless Tulsi in aatma form to playing this volatile character, how was this transition for you?

I did not know how I would pull off this negative character. My face is soft, so there was a doubt in me about playing a negative role. My conscience told me that I need to try it and give it a shot. It was great to shed my red saree and wear amazing costumes in the role of Damini though. Playing Damini was a very good experience. It has given me a positive outcome as a performer.

Did you know from the start of the show that you will get this new opportunity of being Damini?

No, I did not know that I will play Damini. It was a surprise element for me. When I was told, I felt a bit bad. Sambhabana Mohanty has been a very good friend of mine on the set. So taking her place made me a bit sad. I have always found good friends in Neeharika and Sambhabana. So not working with Sambhabana did make me sad. Having said this, this was a well-planned twist in the show, which opened up new opportunities for me.

What was your reaction like when you heard about this big twist?

As I said earlier, I felt bad as I missed Sambhabana. I was excited at the same time, to play this role. I was so very sceptical that I even called Sambhabana and asked her about how to go about the scenes, as I was playing her character. She motivated me to do it my way.

What will you miss the most from this set?

Yes, I am going to miss scenes with Radha. I will miss scenes with everyone, Gungun, Mohan, Kaveri. When I played Tulsi, I used to have a lot of scenes with Sambhabana and Manishaji. We were forever seen together. Of course, I will miss working with Neeharika. She is like my small sister.

How was your preparation like for this new transition?

I did not have any preparation as such. We worked a lot on the look of Damini. As far as the track went, I had to play innocent before Mohan and before Radha, I had to be my bad self. So it gave me a scope to experiment.

What have your takeaways been from earlier Tulsi and present Damini?

From Tulsi, I will take away her purity and selflessness. From Damini, I love her attitude and confidence and would love to have that in me.

What next for you after this beautiful and fructifying journey?

I don’t know what will come my way. I will keep looking for offers. I will grab the best I get. As of now, I am going to my hometown, Pune to be with my family.

What are the kinds of roles that attract you?

I am usually attracted to positive lead roles. But after playing Damini, I am much more confident of carrying out negative roles. This role has certainly opened new avenues for me as a performer.

What do you want to tell your fans?

Thank you for all the love that you have given me. Keep supporting me, I will be back soon.