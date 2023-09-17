Television | Celebrities

Anita Hassanandani recently jetted off to Goa for vacation with her family. And today, she shared pictures from her fun time with her son and husband, Rohit Reddy. Check out photos

The well-known TV actress Anita Hassanandani is a social media bug; she loves to share updates from her personal and professional life on her profile with her fans. This time, the actress gives her fans a glimpse into her fun time with family on her Goa vacations.

Anita Hassanandani’s Pool Time With Family.

If Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram stories don’t make you awe, then what will? The actress, taking to her social media handle, the diva shares pictures from her fun vacation in Goa. In the series of photos, the actress can be seen diving into the water on her Goa vacation.

The pool baby Anita Hassanandani looked captivating in a multi-color monokini. She posed with her little son Aaravv Reddy. The mother-son duo look adorable together in the pool fun time. On the other hand, her husband Rohit Reddy holds his sun in the air and enjoys a sunny day in cold water.

Anita Hassanandani’s Work

The actress made her debut on TV with Idhar Udhar in season 2 and in movies with Nuvvu Nenu in 2001. She is best known for her performance in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, and many others.

Did you like Anita Hassanandani’s Goa vacation diaries with her son and husband? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.